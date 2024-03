Van Riemsdyk (illness) will not play in Montreal on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI Radio reports.

Van Riemsdyk has been in a big slump of late, picking up one assist in his last 12 games. The 34-year-old winger has 11 goals and 38 points in 63 games, including six goals and six assists with the man-advantage. He could return Saturday to face the Flyers.