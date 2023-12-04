Van Riemsdyk posted a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Van Riemsdyk was held without a point over the previous three contests. The 34-year-old has settled into a power-play specialist role in his first year with the Bruins, earning seven of his 16 points with the man advantage this season. The winger has five goals, 11 helpers, 47 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 23 contests, though his production is limited to virtually only points and shots.