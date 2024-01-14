Van Riemsdyk provided two assists, including one on the power play and added two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
The 34-year-old has five points over five games in January, but they've all come in a pair of multi-point efforts. Van Riemsdyk is up to 27 points (11 on the power play), 81 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances this season. The winger continues to see time on the third line at even strength, but it's his power-play role that has him on track for his best campaign since 2017-18.
