Van Riemsdyk logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Van Riemsdyk has earned two points, five shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating over four games since he entered the Bruins' lineup. The 34-year-old winger is still seeing limited usage in the bottom six, so he's unlikely to produce steady offense moving forward, though he also gets time on the second power-play unit.