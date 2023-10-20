Van Riemsdyk scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Van Riemsdyk's first-period marker stood as the game-winner. The winger is up to three goals (two on the power play) through his first three games with the Bruins. He's added five shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Van Riemsdyk is on the third line at even strength, but playing on the top power-play unit gives him a bit of extra scoring pop as a net-front presence.