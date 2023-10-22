Van Riemsdyk produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Van Riemsdyk has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games after going empty on Opening Night. The 34-year-old winger has earned three of his four points this season with the man advantage. He's added seven shots and a plus-1 rating. In addition to his spot on the first power-play unit, he's also seeing even-strength usage on the third line.
