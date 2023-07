Van Riemsdyk signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Bruins on Saturday, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Van Riemsdyk adds another secondary scoring threat to a potent Bruins' lineup. The 34-year-old winger posted 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 61 games last season, his lowest total since 2015. Still, van Riemsdyk should get a chance to compete for a middle-six role in Boston, making him an intriguing fantasy sleeper.