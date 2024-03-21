Van Riemsdyk continues to work his way back from an illness and won't play against the Rangers on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Hockey News reports.

Van Riemsdyk has played in just two of the Bruins' last three outings as he continues to be hampered by his illness. The veteran winger is mired in a 13-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere 21 shots and one assist. Danton Heinen figures to remain in a top-six role while van Riemsdyk is sidelined.