Van Riemsdyk scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran winger put Boston in the lead for good on a pinball goal midway through the second period, as Hampus Lindholm's point shot was first tipped by Jake DeBrusk before caroming off van Riemsdyk into the net. The three-point night was a season best for JVR, continuing a heater that has seen him rack up two goals and nine points in his last nine games.