Van Riemsdyk produced a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The veteran winger picked up a point in each frame, and van Riemsdyk's second-period tally snapped a 10-game goal drought. He's got four multi-point performances through 12 games in January, but was held scoreless in the other eight contests. On the season, van Riemsdyk has eight goals and 32 points through 45 games.