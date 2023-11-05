Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.
Both van Riemsdyk's points came in the first period as Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead that eventually slipped away. The 34-year-old winger snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, and he's had a strong start to his first season with the Bruins, compiling four goals and seven points through 11 contests.
