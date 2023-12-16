Van Riemsdyk collected a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

After helping to set up Morgan Geekie for Boston's first tally of the night in the second period, van Riemsdyk potted his own midway through the third as the two teams combined to score five straight goals on the power play. JVR's on pace for his best season since 2017-18 thanks largely to his spot on the Bruins' top power-play unit -- through 27 games the 34-year-old winger has contributed six goals and 19 points, and about half of that production (four goals, five helpers) has come with the man advantage.