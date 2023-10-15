Van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals, the second one the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Predators.

The veteran winger went scoreless Wednesday in his first game as a Bruin, but van Riemsdyk got Boston on the board late in the first period Saturday by banging the puck home off Nashville defender Dante Fabbro. He then tipped home a Charlie McAvoy point shot early in the third for the GWG, with the latter tally being the 300th of his NHL career. Van Riemsdyk managed only 12 goals in 61 games last season for a struggling Flyers team, but a spot on the Bruins' potent top power-play unit could allow the 34-year-old to reach 20 goals again for the eighth time.