Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Van Riemsdyk should be considered day-to-day at this time. He has seven goals and 25 points in 35 games, the best start the 34-year-old has had in five seasons. Van Riemsdyk's spot on the third line is expected to be taken by Matthew Poitras, who has returned from the World Junior Championship.