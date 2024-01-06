Watch Now:

Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Van Riemsdyk should be considered day-to-day at this time. He has seven goals and 25 points in 35 games, the best start the 34-year-old has had in five seasons. Van Riemsdyk's spot on the third line is expected to be taken by Matthew Poitras, who has returned from the World Junior Championship.

More News