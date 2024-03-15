McIsaac was traded from Detroit to Boston for Curtis Hall on Friday, according to MLive.com.

McIsaac has been reassigned to AHL Providence. The 24-year-old was drafted in the second round -- 36th overall -- but has never appeared in an NHL game. McIsaac played three games earlier in the season with Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss League, before returning to the AHL, where he had a goal and four points with Grand Rapids. McIsaac is not eligible to play for the Bruins this season as the NHL trade deadline has passed and this was an AHL trade.