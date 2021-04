Halak (not injury related) was activated from the non-roster list and served as backup to Jeremy Swayman in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Halak didn't get into the game, but he should be in the mix for action soon. Tuukka Rask is already scheduled to start Friday versus the Sabres, so Halak's earliest chance to get into the crease would likely be Sunday against the Penguins.