Halak made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

The only goal he allowed came shorthanded when Kyle Okposo's shot from above the right circle deflected off Matt Grzelcyk's stick and went top shelf. Halak could return to his regular platoon as early as this weekend as long as Tuukka Rask comes through COVID protocols unscathed. Regardless, he's a strong activation.