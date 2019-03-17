Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Among best backups in business

Halak made 24 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Halak is among the best in the backup business and this night was no exception. His .960 save percentage is a daily player's dream. Halak has started 32 games, including three since Sunday. He could see more as the Bruins rest Tuukka Rask for the postseason. Halak is an exceptional fantasy play.