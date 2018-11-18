Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Another excellent performance

Halak delivered a 32-save, 2-1 win over Arizona on Saturday night. It was his third win in four starts.

Halak has been super sharp of late. In four of his last six games, he's allowed just one goal in each of those outings. But when he struggles, Halak struggles big. In the other two games of those six, he allowed a total of 11 goals on just 43 shots. Despite the streakiness, Halak is still the superior option in the Bruins' blue paint. At least for now.