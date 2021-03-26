Halak replaced an injured Tuukka Rask after the first period of Thursday's game and made 17 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Rask had just returned from an undisclosed injury, but lasted just a single period before exiting. There is no update on his status. Halak has allowed 12 goals in his last four appearances and at least three in three of those four. Expect him to step in the top role again until Rask can return, but watch for overuse challenges. Halak has been an outstanding 1B goalie in a platoon, so we need to see how the weight of additional games might affect his performance, if at all.