Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Average in victory

Halak gave up four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Flames.

Halak was shaky on a couple of Calgary's goals, but nonetheless, the favorable result moves the Slovak's record to 13-6-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .926 save percentage. Halak also picked up an assist -- his third of 2018-19 -- on David Pastrnak's power-play goal early in the third period.