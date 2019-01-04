Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Average in victory
Halak gave up four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Flames.
Halak was shaky on a couple of Calgary's goals, but nonetheless, the favorable result moves the Slovak's record to 13-6-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .926 save percentage. Halak also picked up an assist -- his third of 2018-19 -- on David Pastrnak's power-play goal early in the third period.
