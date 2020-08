Halak will patrol the crease during Wedensday's Game 3 against Tampa Bay, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Halak was tested early and often during Tuesday's Game 2, ultimately surrendering four goals on 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss. The Lightning have fired at least 37 shots on net in each of the first two games of the series, so Halak will undoubtedly be facing plenty of rubber Wednesday, making him a high-upside option in daily contests.