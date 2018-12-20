Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Back for more Thursday

Halak will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Ducks.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is going back to the well with Halak after the Czech backstop set aside 22 shots for his 45th career shutout. Halak has already turned in three flawless performances in his first year with Boston to complement a robust 10-5-2 record, 2.27 GAA and .929 save percentage. He'll now take on a Ducks club that is averaging only 2.35 goals per game on the road this season -- tied with Arizona for 25th in the NHL.