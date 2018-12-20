Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Back for more Thursday
Halak will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Ducks.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is going back to the well with Halak after the Czech backstop set aside 22 shots for his 45th career shutout. Halak has already turned in three flawless performances in his first year with Boston to complement a robust 10-5-2 record, 2.27 GAA and .929 save percentage. He'll now take on a Ducks club that is averaging only 2.35 goals per game on the road this season -- tied with Arizona for 25th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...