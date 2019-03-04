Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Back in cage Tuesday
Halak will start in goal for Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes.
Halak has been outstanding for the Bruins in his last five starts, racking up a 4-0-1 record to go along with a 1.34 GAA and .956 save percentage. The 33-year-old should be busy, facing a Carolina offense that leads the league in shots per game (34.8). Even with Halak playing well, he is still a definite number two behind starter Tuukka Rask.
