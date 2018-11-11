Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Back in net Sunday

Halak will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Halak will start for the second straight day with Tuukka Rask (personal) still out. He was stellar Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, steering away 40 of 41 shots for the win. It's uncommon for goalies to make back-to-back starts, and the matchup with the Golden Knights is a difficult one, so Halak's expensive price tag may not be worth it in daily settings.