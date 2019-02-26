Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Back in net Tuesday

Halak will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Sharks.

Unbeaten in his last three outings, Halak has allowed a combined three goals in those appearances, sporting a 0.95 GAA and a .970 save percentage. While he's still playing second fiddle to Tuukka Rask, Halak's play has garnered him frequent looks between the pipes, with Tuesday marking his fourth start in eight games. Rask was beaten five times by the Sharks last Monday, so Halak will get his shot at the high-powered opposition, who averages 3.59 goals per game on the road.