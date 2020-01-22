Halak turned away 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Vegas.

Halak was solid in Boston's final game before the All-Star break, logging a .931 save percentage. He actually trailed 2-1 into the third period before teammates Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci scored to turn the one-goal deficit into a victory. It was only the second time in seven January starts that Halak limited his opponent to two goals or fewer, so he'll go into the break on a positive note.