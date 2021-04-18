Halak cleared COVID-19 protocol and returned to the ice Sunday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy believes Halak will be ready to rejoin the team at practice soon, and he'll likely travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip to Buffalo and Pittsburgh. The 35-year-old netminder hasn't played since April 3. He sports a .910 save percentage and a 9-5-3 record this year.