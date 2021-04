Halak turned aside 23 shots in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

The veteran netminder continues to struggle, allowing at least four goals in four of his last seven games, but for the second straight start the Boston offense overcame Halak's poor performance. On the season, he still has a respectable 2.44 GAA and .910 save percentage, but those numbers stood at 1.88 and .927 less than a month ago.