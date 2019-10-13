Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Monday

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Halak will get the start for Monday's home clash against Anaheim, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Both Halak and starter Tuukka Rask have identical .957 save percentages this season, with Halak at a slightly higher 1.53 GAA through the first four games. After a shutout in his first game, the 34-year-old is coming off a loss in which he allowed three goals on 35 shots. Halak will have to be on his game as the Ducks are averaging just 29.8 shots for per game this campaign.