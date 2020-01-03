Halak will defend the home net Saturday against the Oilers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Halak continues to split starts with Tuukka Rask fairly evenly and is coming off a pair of phenomenal starts in the crease, allowing a combined two goals on 70 shots faced versus the Sabres and Devils. Halak sports a stupendous 2.32 GAA and a .924 save percentage through eight home appearances this season, though it has netted him just a 4-1-3 record at TD Garden. He'll have a good chance to pick up a wing Friday versus an Edmonton team that sported a minus-15 goal differential over 14 December tilts.