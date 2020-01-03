Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Saturday
Halak will defend the home net Saturday against the Oilers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Halak continues to split starts with Tuukka Rask fairly evenly and is coming off a pair of phenomenal starts in the crease, allowing a combined two goals on 70 shots faced versus the Sabres and Devils. Halak sports a stupendous 2.32 GAA and a .924 save percentage through eight home appearances this season, though it has netted him just a 4-1-3 record at TD Garden. He'll have a good chance to pick up a wing Friday versus an Edmonton team that sported a minus-15 goal differential over 14 December tilts.
