Halak turned aside all 26 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

The veteran netminder has been inconsistent in December, posting a 3.02 GAA over his last four starts coming into Friday, but this was his second shutout on the month and third of the season as he stifled Jack Eichel and company. Halak is now 9-3-4 on the year with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage.