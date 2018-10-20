Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: B's going with Halak after all
Halak will start in goal Saturday on Saturday night against the visiting Canucks.
Previous reports indicated that Rask would start in goal, but the Bruins will actually go with the Halak against a Canucks team that is without prized forward Elias Pettersson (concussion). Halak is 2-0-1 with a 1.69 GAA and .939 save percentage, and fantasy owners should realize that the 33-year-old has extensive experience as both a backup and starting netminder, thus adding to his appeal as a streaming option whenever he gets the nod.
