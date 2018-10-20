Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: B's going with him after all

Halak will start in goal Saturday night against the host Canucks.

Previous reports indicated that Tuukka Rask would start in goal, but the Bruins will actually go with Halak against a Canucks team that is without prized forward Elias Pettersson (concussion). Halak is 2-0-1 with a 1.69 GAA and .939 save percentage, and fantasy owners should realize that the 33-year-old has extensive experience as both a backup and starting netminder, thus adding to his appeal as a streaming option whenever he gets the nod.