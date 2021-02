Halak made 30 saves in a 7-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday night.

Well, that ended badly. Tight until the 5:41mark of third, the game quickly fell apart for the Bruins and Halak. The Islanders followed that go-ahead goal with four more just 5:48 apart. Halak is typically a strong activation in the blue paint, but has now allowed 10 goals in his last two games, both losses. We anticipate this blip in Halak's game to be temporary -- he's too good to see this continue.