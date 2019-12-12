Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Can't beat Capitals
Halak allowed three goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Halak's record following the loss is 7-3-3. The Slovakian netminder has been on the wrong end of two of Boston's last four defeats. The Bruins actually opened the scoring, thanks to David Pastrnak's 26th of the year, but couldn't finish the job and wound up leaving Washington empty-handed.
