Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Can't contain Leafs offense

Halak stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 33-year-old gave the Bruins a chance to come back from a one-goal deficit, turning aside all 12 shots he faced in the third period before Toronto added an empty-netter late, but Halak still got saddled with his third regulation loss of the season. He's in an even timeshare with Tuukka Rask right now, and Halak's .928 save percentage in November should keep him firmly in the picture for starts.