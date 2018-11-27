Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Can't contain Leafs offense
Halak stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 33-year-old gave the Bruins a chance to come back from a one-goal deficit, turning aside all 12 shots he faced in the third period before Toronto added an empty-netter late, but Halak still got saddled with his third regulation loss of the season. He's in an even timeshare with Tuukka Rask right now, and Halak's .928 save percentage in November should keep him firmly in the picture for starts.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets road start vs. Maple Leafs•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Leads squad to win•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Designated home starter Friday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Another excellent performance•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes one on chin in Colorado•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...