Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Can't fend off Pens
Halak turned aside 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
An empty-netter capped the scoring for Pittsburgh. After a great start to the season, Halak continues to fade back into a backup role behind Tuukka Rask, and the 33-year-old is now 1-3 over his last four starts with an .887 save percentage.
