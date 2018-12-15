Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Can't fend off Pens

Halak turned aside 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

An empty-netter capped the scoring for Pittsburgh. After a great start to the season, Halak continues to fade back into a backup role behind Tuukka Rask, and the 33-year-old is now 1-3 over his last four starts with an .887 save percentage.

