Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Can't preserve early lead
Halak allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Halak was staked to a 3-0 lead 15 minutes into Sunday's matinee but the Penguins eventually clawed their way back. It was the third time in his last five starts that Halak has given up four or more goals, resulting in a sub-.900 save percentage since the start of the New Year. The 34-year-old has been terrific overall this season, so perhaps he's just ready for a breather with the All-Star break just around the corner.
