Halak allowed four goals on 16 shots in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Halak and the Bruins were victimized by a red-hot Lightning power-play that converted four opportunities, with three of them coming against Halak. The 35-year-old was yanked after Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn made it 4-0 just shy of the midway point of the second period. With No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask having opted out of the postseason, Boston will ride or die with Halak, who now owns a 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage in seven appearances.