Halak turned aside 23 shots Saturday during the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 of their second-round series.
The veteran netminder had little chance on two of the goals, but he had a clean look at Ondrej Palat's eventual game-winner and couldn't get his glove on it. Halak has now given up 11 goals over his last three starts, all Boston losses, and he'll carry a 2.94 GAA and .900 save percentage this postseason into Monday's Game 5, with his team now facing elimination.
