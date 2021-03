Halak stopped all 27 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 shutout win over the Rangers.

Something about facing the Rangers just brings out the best in Halak, as he hasn't allowed a goal in two games against them this season and is now 24-8-1 against New York in his career. With Tuukka Rask battling an undisclosed injury, Halak could well get an opportunity to add to his success against New York when these teams face off again Saturday.