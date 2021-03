Halak stopped 31 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, only for Jakub Vrana to find the back of the net with less than seven minutes remaining. Halak bounced back in strong fashion from a seven-goal shelling in his last outing, and on the season he has a stout 2.24 GAA and .913 save percentage as Boston's No. 2 goalie.