Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: December struggles continue
Halak made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on Saturday.
He, like the rest of the Bruins, have struggled this month. All three of Halak's losses have come in the last two weeks. They'll right the proverbial ship soon enough, although it might be a lot to ask for a return for their early-season dominance. Still, Halak will be fine. He still sports a 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage.
