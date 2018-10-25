Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending cage Thursday

Halak will patrol the blue paint at home against the Flyers on Thursday.

Halak has yet to lose in regulation this season, as he is 2-0-2 with one shutout and a 1.74 GAA. The Slovakian netminder should continue to see an increased role in order to keep starter Tuukka Rask as fresh as possible -- the goal being to make a deep run in the postseason.