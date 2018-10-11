Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending home cage Thursday
Halak will patrol the crease opposite the visiting Oilers on Thursday.
Halak will get his second start of the young season, but it will actually be his third appearance. He was pressed into relief duty in the season opener after traditional starter Tuukka Rask coughed up five goals on 19 shots from the Capitals. Halak is 1-0-0 with a 1.29 GAA and .960 save percentage; his confidence must be high after slamming the door on the Sabres for his 43rd career shutout a week ago.
