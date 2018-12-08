Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending net Saturday
Halak will guard the home goal Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Halak was hung out to dry in Tuesday's game against the Panthers, ultimately letting up five goals on 44 shots. It marks his second straight loss, but he's been a pleasant surprise overall so far, owning a 2.25 GA and a .932 save percentage to back his 8-4-2 record over 16 appearances. Halak will be put to the test again Saturday against a Maple Leafs team notching 3.66 goals per game, good for third in the NHL.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Falls to Panthers•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Can't contain Leafs offense•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets road start vs. Maple Leafs•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Leads squad to win•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Designated home starter Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...