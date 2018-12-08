Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending net Saturday

Halak will guard the home goal Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Halak was hung out to dry in Tuesday's game against the Panthers, ultimately letting up five goals on 44 shots. It marks his second straight loss, but he's been a pleasant surprise overall so far, owning a 2.25 GA and a .932 save percentage to back his 8-4-2 record over 16 appearances. Halak will be put to the test again Saturday against a Maple Leafs team notching 3.66 goals per game, good for third in the NHL.