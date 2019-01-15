Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending net Wednesday

Halak will guard the goal Wednesday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

After a pair of games on the bench, Halak will return to the cage Tuesday with hopes of turning around a recent funk he's experienced in the crease. Over his last three starts, Halak has surrendered 11 goals while owning just a 1-2-0 record and posting three straight outings with a save percentage below .900.