Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending net Wednesday
Halak will guard the goal Wednesday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
After a pair of games on the bench, Halak will return to the cage Tuesday with hopes of turning around a recent funk he's experienced in the crease. Over his last three starts, Halak has surrendered 11 goals while owning just a 1-2-0 record and posting three straight outings with a save percentage below .900.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...