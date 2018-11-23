Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Designated home starter Friday

Halak will start in goal Friday evening against host Pittsburgh, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston's defensive depth has been tested, as there are four blueliners currently residing on injured reserve. However, Halak has performed well in November, posting a 3-2-0 record, 2.73 GAA and .923 save percentage over six games. His next challenger is a Penguins team with a 4-3-2 record away from PPG Paints Arena.