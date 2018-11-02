Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws Saturday's start

Halak will start Saturday's game against the Predators.

Halak, who will be making his seventh start this season, is off to a red-hot start, having logged a 1.52 GAA and .947 save percentage en route to carving out a 4-0-2 record to date. He'll face a big challenge Saturday, given that the Preds top the NHL standings with 20 points through 13 games.